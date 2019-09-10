Selkirk 43-year-old fined £225 for racist abuse outside Home Bargains in Galashiels

A man has been fined £225 after admitting acting in a racially aggravated manner in the car park at the Home Bargains store in Galashiels.

Don Napier, 43, of Leslie Place in Selkirk, pleaded guilty to causing alarm or distress to a man by shouting and swearing, threatening him and racially abusing him on February 8.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told Napier had witnessed an accident and feared the culprit was going to drive away.

An argument broke out during which he was heard to call the man a “black b*******” and tell him “go back to your own country”.

Sheriff David Clapham told Napier: “The court takes a serious view of language of this kind.”