Selkirk 40-year-old put on curfew after being caught selling heroin

A man caught dealing drugs by undercover police officers has been put on a night-time home curfew for the next five months.

Rory Barnes, 40, of Ettrickhaugh Road in Selkirk, admitted supplying an officer with heroin worth £20 in Gala Park in Galashiels on October 31.

A not-guilty plea to a similar charge involving alprazolam was accepted by the crown.

Defence lawyer Richard Soutar said the undercover police officers were in the company of someone known to his client, adding: “It is difficult to understand why he got involved.”

His restriction-of-liberty order means he will have to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am until December as an alternative to custody.