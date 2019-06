A man caught dealing drugs by undercover police officers will be sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court next month.

Rory Barnes, 40, of Ettrickhaugh Road in Selkirk, admitted supplying an officer with heroin worth £20 in Gala Park in Galashiels on October 31.

A not-guilty plea to a similar charge involving alprazolam was accepted by the crown.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy called for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared and deferred sentence till July 1.