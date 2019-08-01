Second man arrested in connection with Scott Street assault

A 29-year-old man has become the second person to be charged in connection with a serious assault in Galashiels last week.

David Reid, also known as David Robertson, is due to appear in Selkirk Sheriff Court today.

His arrest yesterday follows the previous one of a 33-year-old man last Friday, one day after the attack.

A police spokeswoman said: “A second man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

“He was arrested and charged yesterday and is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today.”

Police were called to a house in the town’s Scott Street around noon on Thursday, July 25, where they found a man with serious injuries.

The 55-year-old was taken to the Borders General Hospital in Melrose, while police and sniffer dogs searched the area.

Police officers remained guarding the scene in Scott Street until the following morning, and the first man was arrested and charged in connection with the attack the following lunchtime.

The 33-year-old accused was due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, July 27, however, his planned appearance was dismissed.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the serious assault of a 55-year-old man in the Scott Street area of Galashiels on Thursday, July 25.

“The man was expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, July 29, but did not. He is still arrested and charged, but has been released pending further inquiries.

“Legal proceedings are still active and officers continue to follow positive lines of enquiry in relation to this investigation.”

The 55-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with any further information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1589 of July 25.