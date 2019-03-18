Scot remanded in custody after court appearance over death of Hawick man in Spain

The man arrested over the death of a Borders tourist following an alleged brawl during a stag do outing to Benidorm, has been remanded in custody.

Jim Clark, of Hawick, is believed to have suffered a blow to the head during a fight in the Spanish holiday resort on Friday, March 8.

The 33-year-old was out with friends in Calle Gerona in part of the Costa Blanca resort known as Little England area at the time.

Mr Clark was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3am, but the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

A fellow Scot also aged 33, who has not been named, appeared in court over his death last Tuesday, March 12.

He appeared in a closed hearing and was remanded in custody.

He has not been charged with any crime as is normal in Spain, where charges are only laid shortly before trial. But he has been made an “investigado” – which means “under investigation”.

He was stopped at Alicante Airport trying to get a flight back to the UK.

A national police spokesman said: “What we know at the moment from witnesses is that there had been a fight moments earlier, apparently between British nationals who were on holiday, like the dead man, who was also a tourist.”

A UK Government Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “Our staff are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Benidorm.”