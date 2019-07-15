Sacked Galashiels waitress granted absolute discharge over attempt to blackmail ex-boss

A sacked waitress has walked free from court despite wreaking revenge on a former boss and lover by sending 30 messages to his wife over social media telling her about their affair.

Joanna Wozniak also shared pictures, videos and text screenshots with other staff employed by her married lover via Facebook Messenger after he refused to meet her wage demands.

The 34-year-old saw red after being sacked and sent the man a video she took of him assaulting her during an argument at a restaurant, warning him: “That’s for starters. Let’s see what we have for the main course.”

The mum of two ended up being charged with extortion by threatening to expose their affair if he did not pay her £300 a week in wages and also breaching the 2003 Communications Act by sending offensive messages to his wife.

Following a two-day trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Wozniak was found guilty of an amended charge of attempting to extort money by threats.

She was cleared of the messages offence because the sheriff ruled that, though no doubt upsetting, they were not offensive.

Wozniak, of Torwoodlee Road in Galashiels, was granted an absolute discharge, meaning she will not have a criminal conviction, after being of good behaviour for the past three months.

Her victim previously told the court how he feared Wozniak was going to destroy his marriage and business after their affair ended.