A rowdy reveller has been found guilty after trial of causing a disturbance at a Galashiels nightclub.

Ross Knowles, 27, had denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Indigo Rooms, in Overhaugh Street, in November last year but was convicted following a trial.

Knowles, of Gala Park in Galashiels, was fined £150 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.