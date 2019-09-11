Rogue builder jailed for eight months for thefts in Borders worth £8,500

A rogue builder has been jailed for eight months after owning up to three thefts.

Ross Butler was given £8,500 to carry out work at three properties in the Borders but failed to do the jobs he promised.

The 40-year-old admitted receiving £6,055 at a farmhouse near Selkirk between September and December 2016 to buy and rent equipment and pay for building materials and documents for work to be carried out but just kept the money.

He also committed similar offences between July and November 2016 in Galashiels, at a house in Ellwyn Terrace involving £2,349 and at another in Abbotsford Terrace involving £210.

Butler, formerly of Galashiels but now giving an address in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was jailed for 240 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, backdated to August 7, after pleading guilty to three charges of theft by appropriation.