Reports ordered on 20-year-old convicted of stealing £655 from Kelso hotel he worked at

Background reports have been ordered on a hotel worker convicted of embezzling £655 from his employer.

Cameron Dunn, 20, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at the Ednam House Hotel in Kelso between July and November last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said it was a breach of trust during the course of his employment partly motivated by a gambling problem.

Sentence was deferred until October 14 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for a community justice social work report to be prepared on Dunn, of Maxmill Park in Kelso.