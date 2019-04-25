Quad and 4x4 stolen as thieves target Borders farms again

A quad bike and a 4x4 pick up were stolen in two separate farm raids last night.

A red Honda 4 Trax quad bike, valued at around £3,000, was taken at around 2.30am yesterday from a farm in the Morebattle area, near Kelso.

And between 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 23 and 11am yesterday an Isuzu D-Max Yukon pick up was taken from a farm in Plenderleith.

These are the latest in a string of rural break ins and police have issued advice to farmers today.

PC Nick Walker said: “Most of these type of thefts occur in the early hours of the morning and we would like to emphasise that it is extremely important to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or vehicles police immediately rather than waiting until next day.

“Police in the Scottish Borders cover a very large rural area of nearly 2,000 square miles, so having this type of information from the public straightaway means we can target our resources most effectively and maximises our ability to catch the thieves who are targeting our rural communities.

“You are our eyes and ears in your communities – so please help us by letting us know what’s going on.”

They’ve issues a complete guide to “Security in the Rural Environment” which can be accessed from the Police Scotland website www.scotland.police.uk/…/ke…/rural-prevention-booklet

Anyone with information on yesterday’s thefts can call Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We would also urge farmers and those living in rural areas to follow our Quad bike and ATV security advice;

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FARM/FIELD PERIMETER:

• Reduce access by removing all gates and entrances that are no longer in use and replacing them with a permanent fence or other barrier and secure all gates with good padlocks. Please be aware of your obligations under the outdoor access code when doing this.

• Repair fencing promptly to prevent/restrict any future unauthorised access

• Install a driveway / steading alarm to alert you to intruders

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR QUAD BIKE OR ATV:

• Park as close to your premises as possible, preferably out of sight from nearby roads

• Remove keys when not in use

• Fit wheel clamps and/or locking posts or consider an alarm

• Park larger vehicles in front of access doors to prevent easy access

• Mark or customise your property so it is easily identifiable. This can deter thieves and assist recovery if they are stolen

• Consider tracking devices for high value vehicles and machinery

• Keep a record of all vehicles with photographs and serial numbers

CESAR MARKING SCHEME:

• CESAR is the nationally recognised marking scheme and is fitted at source to many new quads and tractors

• CESAR registered vehicles have their own unique ‘fingerprint’, that is impossible for thieves to remove

• CESAR registered vehicles are 4 times less likely to be stolen and 6 times more likely to be identified if stolen

• Many insurance companies offer premium discounts for vehicles fitted with CESAR

• Only approved suppliers can fit CESAR. Please contact your local dealer for further information

SUSPICIOUS CALLERS:

• Beware of any suspicious callers – strangers may not always be what they seem. Check their identity and if in doubt, note their description and any vehicle they may be using and call the police. Your call may be important and save others from the opportunist thief

Comprehensive crime prevention advice can be obtained from your local policing team by telephoning 101.

Remember: If you can think of a way of defeating your existing security measures, so can the criminal.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Police Scotland by calling 101, or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. For ongoing incidents and emergencies call 999.