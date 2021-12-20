Lee Hawley.

Lee Hawley is originally from Northumbria but has been reported missing from the Melrose area.

He was last seen at around 7.55pm on Sunday, December 19, and is described as being around five feet eleven, of slim build, with short dark hair and goatee beard.