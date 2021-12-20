Public support is needed to help find a man missing from Melrose
Police are seeking the public’s help trace a 42-year-old man reported missing from Melrose.
Lee Hawley is originally from Northumbria but has been reported missing from the Melrose area.
He was last seen at around 7.55pm on Sunday, December 19, and is described as being around five feet eleven, of slim build, with short dark hair and goatee beard.
When last seen he was wearing green waterproof hooded jacket, khaki green trousers and black boots.Anyone with any information please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 3081 of Sunday, 19 December, 2021.