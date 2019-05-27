Psychiatric report ordered after 22-year-old admits assaulting partner to danger of life

A 22-year-old man has had sentence deferred for a psychiatric report at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting assaulting his partner to danger of life.

Nathan Brown pleaded guilty to carrying out that attack while sitting in the back of a vehicle and pulling the woman’s scarf tightly, compressing her neck and rendering her unable to breathe.

He admitted a charge of assaulting the woman to her injury and danger of life in Jedburgh on December 29.

Sentence was deferred on Brown, formerly of Hawick but now described as a prisoner, until next month.