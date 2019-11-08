£125 fine for 31-year-old found with three cannabis joints on him
A man found in possession of cannabis has been fined £125 at Jedburgh’s sheriff court.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:34 am
James Storey, 31, pleaded guilty to being in possession of three joints with a value of £25 in Grieve Avenue in Jedburgh on August 25.
Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client of Bonjedward, near Jedburgh, has secured seasonal work at a power station and would face regular drug-testing so he had now stopped using cannabis.