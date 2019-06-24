Prisoners taken to hospital after van crashes on way to court

Prisoners being driven to Jedburgh Sheriff Court this morning have been taken to hospital after the van they were travelling in crashed.

The prisoner escort van, operated by GeoAmey, was carrying those in custody over the Dunion hill from Hawick to Jedburgh when it was involved in an accident around 9am.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution and the road was closed for one hour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders responded to the B6358 at Castle Gate, Jedburgh, at around 9am on Monday, June 24, following a report of a one vehicle collision.

“All of the occupants were safely removed and taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was re-opened at around 10am and inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing.”