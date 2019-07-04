Police vow to continue in fight against Galashiels boy-racers

Police are still working to crack down on so-called boy-racers’ late night gatherings in Galashiels.

Since the start of the year multiple complaints have been received about large groups of drivers converging at the Patron Street Tesco’s rear car park.

The issue came up again at last night’s community council though, with Galashiels officer PC James Harrison saying that antisocial driving is still an issue.

“Although I don’t think it’s as bad as it was, I think the boy racers are still causing an issue at Tesco,” he said. “I have asked Tesco to record them including any faces and registration plates so that we can follow up at a later date if need be.

“I am determined to keep on at that and I will keep on at Tesco to contact us when it’s happening.”

PC Harrison added he recently ticketed drivers caught doing donut manoeuvres around the roundabout at Netherdale and was aware of large groups of cars gathering at the car park there too.

In February three men, aged 18 to 24, were issued with anti-social behaviour order warnings, but in March residents said the problem was as bad as ever.