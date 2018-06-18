Police seek tanker driver who failed to stop after hitting motorcycle on A68

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run collision between a motorcycle and a tanker on the A68 on Sunday, June 17.

The incident, which saw the 50-year-old male motorcyclist knocked from his bike by a white tanker with a ladder on the rear, happened at around 10.45am on the northbound carriageway, about one-mile north of Camptown.

The motorcyclist sustained an injury to his hand and some minor cuts and scrapes, but was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the tanker did not stop and inquiries are ongoing to trace this individual.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Gavin Liddle from Kelso Police Station said: “There is a chance the tanker driver is unaware they have been involved in a collision and so we hope if they become aware of this appeal they will get in touch and assist with our inquiries.

“We are also keen to hear from other motorists who were on the A68 at the time and witnessed what happened, or who have information relevant to this investigation.”

Those with information can contact Kelso Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1553 of June 17.