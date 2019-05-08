Police release CCTV image of man following Galashiels post office robbery

Borders police have released CCTV images of the man they believe could help with their enquiries into the robbery at a Galashiels post office last Wednesday.

The incident, in which a man armed with a knife entered the premises at Gala Park post office in Balmoral Place, Galashiels, at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 1, and left with an unspecified amount of money.

The male in the images is described as white, late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black skinny jeans and white trainers. The man was also carrying a black rucksack.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ criminal investigations department said: “This was a frightening incident for the staff member involved who was thankfully not injured during the incident.

“I’d appeal to anyone who may have seen the man in the images around the Balmoral Place or wider Galashiels area on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1, to come forward to assist our inquiries.

“Anyone who recognises the man and can help us identify and trace him is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2422 of May 1, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.