Police ramp up campaign against festive drink drivers

Borders police are warning drivers not to take a chance with alcohol, particularly during this festive period.

Road policing officers have an increased presence throughout the Borders road network as part of the ongoing national drink driving campaign and so far two people have been charged.

On Wednesday, December 6, police attended at Dryburgh Abbey at around 9.15pm after a Peugeot 3008 car collided with a wall.

The 38-year-old male driver was subsequently charged with drink driving and is scheduled to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, December 18.

The following day, officers in Newcastleton were alerted to a motorcyle rider, possibly under the influence.

Inquiries were conducted locally and a 54-year-old man was charged with drink driving and having no insurance.

Inspector Tony Hodges said: “We know that many people will be enjoying the festive season by going out drinking, but it is important that they remember not drive after consuming alcohol and to consider that they may still be over the limit the following day.

“We have increased resources deployed currently to identify drink and drug drivers and should you be caught, you will be arrested and you will lose your licence. This could have serious implications on both your professional and personal life.

“Please do not risk it. If you have been taking anything that inhibits your ability to drive, then do not get behind the wheel.”