Police: no attempt made to steal dog

Police in the Borders are claiming that an reported attempted dognapping incident in Selkirk was not what it seemed.

The claim follows a report in another local paper, in which an unnamed pensioner walking a Jack Russell in Shawfield Cemetery said that he felt he had to flee from two men who got out of a Transit van.

However, a police spokesperson told us: “There was an incident reported whereby two men were seen in a Transit van and got out because they were on their phones. They then got back in and left the area. The caller only reported it because they thought this might have something to do with recent reports of attempted dog snatching. However, no such incident took place and no crime was committed.”