Police launch inquiry into woman’s death

An investigation is under way into the death of a 28-year-old woman in Galashiels on Saturday.

Catherine Mackenzie was found dead at an address in the town’s Stirling Street.

While her death is being treated as unexplained, but non-suspicious, it is believed that it was drug-related.

If that proves to be the case, it would be the latest in a series of suspected drug related deaths in the town in recent months.

In December, there were two drugs-related deaths in Galashiels in the space of four days – 62-year-old David Milliken in Kirkbrae and 33-year-old David Connolly in Winston Road.

And in January, 30-year-old Glenn Noble, of Glendinning Terrace, also died of a suspected overdose.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders are investigating following the death of a 28-year-old woman, whose body was sadly found at an address in the Stirling Street area of Galashiels on Saturday, March 24.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”