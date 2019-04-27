Police investigating after two goshawks shot in Borders

Police investigating the illegal shootings of two rare birds of prey in the Borders in just over two weeks are appealing for witnesses to help them identify the culprits.

One dead goshawk was found near Abbey Saint Bathans, north of Duns, on February 14 and another was discovered in woodland near Cemex’s Cowieslinn Quarry, north of Eddleston, on March 2.

Forensic analysis of both birds established that they had been shot dead.

Inquiries into both shootings are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Wildlife crime co-ordinator constable Steven Irvine, said: “An inquiry was already under way into the shooting of the goshawk in March, and we are now conducting inquiries into the earlier shooting of the bird in February.

“These birds are a protected species and unlawfully killing them is a very serious offence.

“Anyone who can assist with these investigations shoud contact police immediately.”

Ian Thomson, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ head of investigations for Scotland, said: “Goshawks are one of Scotland’s rarest breeding raptors, with only about 150 breeding pairs.

“Despite the fact that most of their diet consists of crows, woodpigeons and rabbits, species that are perceived as pests by some farmers and gamekeepers, cases of illegal persecution against this species are not uncommon, depriving people of the opportunity to see this charismatic and spectacular bird of prey.

“We join with the police in asking that if anyone has information about this crime, or other raptor persecution incidents, they contact Police Scotland.”