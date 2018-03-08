Police hunt man who exposed himself in Peebles forest

Borders police are carrying out an investigation after a man exposed himself to two women in snowy Venlaw Forest, Peebles.

He was seen indecently exposing himself by a dog walker and a second woman at around 2.15pm yesterday, Wednesday, March 7.

Officers attended and the man made off through the forest and was lost to sight.

He is described as white, in his 40s, around 5 foot 10 inches tall, of slim build with grey hair, and was wearing a grey/blue jacket, grey trousers and a hat.

Inspector Mike Bennett of Peebles Police Station said: “Not only did this man’s behaviour cause distress to those who witnessed it, but also used considerable police and partner resource in trying to locate him in cold and snowy conditions.

“Officers, the police helicopter and colleagues from mountain rescue all attended and made efforts to trace him but he was not found.

“This is being treated as an indecent exposure and I would urge anyone who may have seen the man in or near the forest to please come forward and assist with our inquiries.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1900 of Wednesday 7th March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.