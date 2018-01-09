Police conduct search for missing 29-year-old from Galashiels

Friends and family of a 29-year-old Galashiels man have launched a campaign to find him after he has not been seen since the weekend.

Police have been informed of the apparent disappearance of Alan Everett, following attempts by his friends and family to raise his whereabouts on social media.

It is believed the medical technician at NHS Borders – known to his pals as “Evvie” – may have gone to Edinburgh or Glasgow for a night out, but has yet to reply to pleas for him to contact anyone, and fears are being raised for his safety.

His cousin, Stacey Wood Everett, wrote on Facebook: “My cousin Alan Everett (Evvie to most) has been missing since the weekend.

“If anyone in the Borders, Edinburgh or Glasgow area has any information, knows or thinks they’ve seen him, please get in touch, his family are worried about him.

“Alan , if by some chance you see this please contact your family x”

There have been many similar attempts on the social media site by friends trying to contact him or find out if someone has seen him.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in the Borders are conducting inquiries into the whereabouts of a 29-year-old man, who was last seen in the Galashiels area on Sunday, January 7.

“Inquiries to trace him are currently ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Galashiels Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0947 of January 8.”