Police charge 21-year-old man following last week’s armed robbery

Borders police have now charged a 21-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in a Galashiels post office.

The man was arrested yesterday, hours after CCTV images were released of a man police said they would like to talk to regarding the crime, which happened at the post office premises in Balmoral Place at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 1.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ criminal investigation department said: “We are thankful to all those members of the public who came forward following our appeals for information and are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”