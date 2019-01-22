Police appeal for help tracing man suspected of Tweedbank burglary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man suspected of a break-in to a home in Tweedbank at the weekend.

Police say enquiries into a break-in to a property on Essenside Drive, at around 8.50am on Sunday, January 20, are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as white male, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, wearing a light grey pullover hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and white trainers.

“If you may have seen this man in the area, or have any information which could be relevant, please contact Galashiels criminal investigation department via 101, quoting incident number 1199 of January 20.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.