Police and supermarket vow to crack down on Galashiels boy racers

A group of so-called boy racers congregating in Galashiels have had their days numbered.

Police and Galashiels community councillors discussed the problem of young drivers with loud cars congregating in Tesco’s Paton Street car park, last week.

PC James Harrison said:: “The problem of boy racers gathering in Tesco car park seems to be getting worse.

“It’s something that the police and Tesco will be working together on to try to crack down on and to bring action against the offenders.”

Galashiels councillor Sandy Aitchison added: “The community action team are very much involved with tackling what is being dubbed the ‘Tesco Car Team’.

“They’ve also received various complaints about the cars making a lot of noise along the Melrose Road so are going to look at that too.”