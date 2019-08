A shop worker convicted of stealing more than £600 from her employer has had sentence deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court for background reports.

Nikki Middlemass, 32, of Barrows Croft in Main Street, St Boswells, pleaded guilty to embezzling £607 while working at the Boots pharmacy in Melrose High Street between March 4 and April 1 this year.

Sheriff David Clapham deferred sentence until September 9 for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.