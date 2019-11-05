Pensioners warned to be vigilant as new scam hits Borders

David White, of Galashiels, received a voicemail telling him he had won thousands of pounds in a lottery contest last week, and though he didn’t believe it for a second, he’s warning others to be equally wary.

“We received a call telling us that we had won £200,000 from the Canadian national lottery and that we should call a certain number to receive the money,” he said.

“Immediately, this struck us as very dodgy indeed. We went on to the internet and, lo and behold, it turned out it was a scam.

“It’s well known for targeting older people in particular.

“Around the world, thousands of people have fallen for it, and it now appears the scammers have hit the Borders.