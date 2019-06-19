Pensioner told to stay away from woman he stalked for three years

A pensioner who admitted stalking the woman in charge of his retirement housing complex has been ordered to stay away from her for three years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Seventy-year-old Robert Entwistle plagued her with numerous communications via letters and online over a three year period.

Matters came to a head when he left a bag containing knickers, a key ring and a St Valentine’s card hanging on the wing mirror of her car in February last year.

Entwistle also left Facebook messages on a community site they were both members on, despite knowing she had blocked him and wanted no contact.

The 53-year-old mother-of-two was the manager of an Eildon Housing Association development in Berwickshire, at the time of the offence.

Entwistle pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause the woman fear and alarm by sending her numerous unwanted communications via letters and online at Greenlaw and in Duns between January 1, 2016, and January 1, 2019.

He has since moved to another Eildon Housing Association retirement complex at Priorwood Court, in Melrose.

Defence lawyer Greg McDonnel said his client was a first offender and he no longer had any contact with the woman.

Entwistle – originally from Scarborough, Yorkshire – was fined £360 and was made the subject of a three-year non-harassment order preventing him from having any contact with the woman.