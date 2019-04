A woman has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for using racially abusive language and throwing menus about in Northgate in Peebles.

Julieann Dodds, 36, of Glensax Road in Peebles, has also been ordered to pay a total of £150 in compensation to three fast-food restaurant workers she directed abuse at.

She pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on February 22.