Peebles woman altered GP prescription

A 43-year-old Peebles woman altered a doctor’s prescription in an attempt to get 60 diazepam tablets, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Janice Wood of Connor Street, had been given a prescription for co-codamol by a doctor at Borders General Hospital on March 17.

But she altered it by adding 60 diazepam tablets to it before presenting the slip of paper at Boots in Peebles.

However, the shop manager suspected foul play and Wood was not given the tablets and police were called.

Wood also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 26.

She was given a six months restriction of liberty order keeping her in her home between 7pm and 7am.