Peebles teenager admits dealing cannabis

A university student has admitted dealing drugs.

Police officers raided Callum Lothian’s home in Glensax Road in Peebles on April 10 and seized 58.7 grammes of cannabis, valued at £1,100, plus £710 in cash.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said the 19-year-old was usually of good character and had a lot to contribute to society.

He explained that Hogarth had only got involved with drugs “to make himself more popular”.

Mr Dow told Selkirk Sheriff Court: “It was all very short-lived. He had only bought the drugs in bulk two weeks previous. He has never been in trouble before and regrets all of this.”

Sentence was deferred until September 9.