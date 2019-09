A university student has been ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work for dealing drugs.

Police officers seized 58.7 grammes of cannabis, valued at £1,100, and £710 in cash during a raid at Callum Lothian’s home in Glensax Road in Peebles on April 10.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow told Selkirk Sheriff Court the 19-year-old was ordinarily of good character and had muchto contribute to society.

Lothian was also given a six-month night-time home curfew.