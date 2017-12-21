Peebles man threatened to kill children

A man told his wife he would kill their children if she did not return immediately to their Borders home from a trip to London, Selkirk Sheriff Court heard.

Adrian Kotula, 35, gave her just three hours to return from the capital in a phone call at 8am, a request impossible to comply with given her schedule.

She said she would come as quickly as she could, but when she arrived home at around 6pm, an argument soon developed and he was abusive towards her, accusing her of cheating on him.

During that dispute, he brandished a knife at her as the couple’s seven-year-old daughter looked on.

The court was told their relationship is now at an end.

Kotula, of Northgate, Peebles, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at a house in Elcho Street, Peebles, on March 18.

He was given a two year community payback order including supervision.