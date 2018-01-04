Peebles man ordered to behave himself

A man involved in a row with his wife has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months.

Murray Campbell, 38, appeared from custody at a Saturday sitting of Selkirk Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour including breaking a mobile phone and tumbler glass, as well as struggling violently with his partner, at their Edinburgh Road home in Peebles on Friday.

The court was told that the couple had a rocky relationship, and Campbell had threatened to leave her on around 50 occasions but hadn’t for the sake of their two young children.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the accused had been out shooting during the day and “had a bit to drink” before an argument developed around 9.45pm

He said the mobile phone incident happened because Campbell objected to his wife phoning his elderly mother.

Defence lawyer Ray Megson said that as far as his client was concerned, his marriage was over.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he would defer sentence for six months, and if Campbell was of good behaviour over that time, he would be admonished.

However, he warned that if there was any repeat of such misbehaviour the court would take a different view.

The case will recall on June 18.