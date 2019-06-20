Peebles man banned from being drunk in public after catalogue of offences

A 32-year-old man has been banned from being under the influence of alcohol in public until his case is resolved at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month.

Scott Morrison, 32, of Kingsland Square, Peebles, had been remanded in custody in connection with several offences.

They included possession of class C drug Etizolam and stealing a bottle of whisky from Aldi in Galashiels on April 25.

He had previously admitted assaulting his partner in May last year and also struggling violently with police officers at Kingsland Square, and also Hawick Police Station on May 7.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment for July 22 and granted bail, saying he was giving him “one more chance”.

The bail conditions included a night-time home curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am, reporting to Peebles Police Station each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and not to appear drunk in a public place.

The sheriff said that if Morrison failed a breathalyser test normally for motorists then that would constitute a breach of bail.

