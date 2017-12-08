Peebles man accused of hammer crime

A 35-year-old man has been accused of brandishing a hammer during a disturbance.

Michael Snodgrass, of George Street, Peebles, is charged with shouting and swearing, threatening Colin Boyle with violence and brandishing the hammer.

That offence is alleged to have been committed in Cuddyside in Peebles on Tuesday, November 21.

Snodgrass appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

He was released on bail until his next hearing with special conditions not to contact three named people and not to enter Cuddyside.

A trial date has been set for Tuesday, February 27, with an intermediate hearing on Monday, January 29.