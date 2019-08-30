Peebles 57-year-old owns up to breaching court orders

Background reports have been ordered on a Peebles man convicted of breaching court orders by contacting a former partner.

Andrew McFadyen, 57, of Cross Street, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order by phoning the woman on Saturday and making offensive comments and on Monday by phoning her as well as sending her text and WhatsApp messages.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Tuesday for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment on September 23.

At the same court on Monday, the self-employed joiner was fined £300 for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Leithen Crescent in Innerleithen on August 11.