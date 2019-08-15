Peebles 32-year-old admits smashing car window with brick

A man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting smashing a car window car with a brick.

Thomas Mitchell, 32, pleaded guilty to commiitting that offence in George Street in Peebles on April 25.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there did appear to be a background between the two men involved in the confrontation.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher deferred sentence on Mitchell, of North Street in Peebles, until February 10, 2020, to see if he can stay out of further trouble.