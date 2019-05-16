Peebles 32-year-old admits assaulting partner and violent struggle with police

A 32-year-old man will be sentenced later this month on four complaints including assault.

Scott Morrison, of Kingsland Square in Peebles, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to possession of the class-C drug etizolam and stealing a bottle of whisky from Aldi in Galashiels on April 25.

He had previously admitted assaulting his partner in May last year and also struggling violently with police officers at Kingsland Square and at Hawick police station.

Morrison will be sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on May 27 and was remanded in custody until that date.