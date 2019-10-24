Peebles 28-year-old given supervision order over disturbance at Borders General Hospital

A man has been given a two-year supervision order after admitting causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital.

Scott Gibson, 28, of Northgate in Peebles, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing in the Melrose hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on February 9.

He also admitted stealing bottles of wine from two shops in Peebles – McColl’s in the Old Town on July 3 and Sainsbury’s in Northgate on May 7 – and was fined a total of £300.