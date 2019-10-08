Peebles 23-year-old fined £120 for causing drunken disturbance in Tweedbank

A 23-year-old man has been fined £120 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for causing a drunken disturbance at his mother’s home in Tweedbank and another property nearby.

Gavin Murray pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Killie Croft and Cotgreen Road on August 9 by entering various addresses without permission, repeatedly striking a door and making threatening and abusive remarks.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said Murray had been at his mother’s home but was asked to leave because he was drunk.

She explained that he went to another house and knocked on its door and tried to walk past its occupants when they answered but wasthen asked to leave.

Murray then turned up at his mother’s house again, shouting and swearing and banging on her door.

Ms Hamilton said: “He was shouting through the letter box, but he was refused entry.

“She heard him call her a ‘f****** bitch’ and then she heard him say ‘you are going to get ...’, but she could not hear the last word due to the level of his intoxication.”

The fiscal said the police were called and Murray became unresponsive while being driven away so he had to be taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose to be checked over.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said her client had been at his mother’s address but she had made it clear that he was not permitted to stay there.

She continued: “The reason why he attended back at her property and at another one was because he was trying to charge his phone and there was also quite heavy rain.”

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts told Murray, now living in Peebles, she would have fined him £160 but reduced that to £120 due to his guilty plea.