Pair charged with £6,000 theft

Officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Croft Street, close by the scene of the theft, where the occupants had fled the scene.
Enquiries were carried out, and it was believed to be linked to £6,000 worth of goods that had been stolen from a shop at the retail park earlier.
A police spokesperson said: “A search of the surrounding area was carried out by police, and two men, aged 18 and 19 were traced.
“They’ve been charged in connection with road traffic offences and theft, and will be appearing in court at a later date.”