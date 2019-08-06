Pair accused of running £150,000 Galashiels cannabis farm remanded in custody

Two men have appeared in court accused of running a £150,000 cannabis farm in the Borders.

Mirjan Kastrati, 30, and Korab Halilaj, 22, are charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and producing cannabis.

That offence is alleged to have been committed in a flat above a former bookmaker’s shop in Channel Street in Galashiels in April.

Police found 700 cannabis plants during a raid of the first-floor premises, the court heard.

Kastrati and Halilaj, both Albanian nationals, pleaded not guilty when they appeared on indictment at Selkirk Sheriff Court today, August 6.

An intermediate trial diet was continued until August 19, and the pair, both described as being of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody in the meanwhile.