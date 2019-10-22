Paedophile Peebles pensioner jailed after discovery of almost 3,300 indecent images of children on his laptop

A pensioner has been jailed for 17 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted downloading and possessing indecent images of children.

Peter Martin, 66, pleaded guilty to downloading indecent images of youngsters at his home in Cross Street in Peebles between August 5, 2018, and November 13, 2018.

He also admitted possession of indecent photos of children.

The court was told Martin, living at a temporary address in Peebles at the time, was visited by police as part of a general monitoring exercise.

They examined various devices and found various search terms relating to young boys on his laptop computer and mobile phone.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the laptop had 3,284 indecent images on it, 131 of them in the second most serious category and the rest in the next category down.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been remanded in custody since July 3 and is not in good health.

He added that Martin had made no attempt to organise the images into files or share them with others.

Martin’s jail sentence was backdated to July 3 and his name was put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.