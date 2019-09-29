Online fraudsters con Galashiels 67-year-old out of £21,000

Police are urging Borderers to beware of online fraudsters after a 67-year-old man was tricked out of £21,000.

The fraudsters’ victim was contacted via social media and persuaded to click a link claiming he had won £150,000.

To secure those supposed winnings, the Galashiels man was told he first had to pay, in cash and gift cards, £21,000 to cover what were claimed to be delivery fees and taxes.

Constable Christina Campbell-Falconer, of Galashiels police station said: “On realising he had been the victim of fraud, the man reported his concerns to police, and we are now carrying out inquiries.

“We would encourage people to be extremely careful on social media.

“Sadly, if something seems too good to be true, then it probably is not to be trusted.

“It is best not to click on an unsolicited link and never send money or personal financial details to someone who has contacted you unexpectedly on social media.

“The people who carry out frauds like this are well practised and go to great lengths to appear convincing.

“If in doubt, do not act immediately and seek advice from a trusted friend or family member.”

Advice on how to avoid falling victim to fraudsters is available at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/advice-for-victims-of-crime/fraud