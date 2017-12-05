Officers wear protective clothing during Galashiels drugs search

Police, wearing protective clothing, carried out a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, last night (Monday, December 4).

A neighbour told us they were worried because of the story about heroin laced with dangerous synthetic opioids being reported here yesterday, however, it appears the protective clothing was worn just as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There is no threat to the public, however, to ensure officer safety, officers entered the property in protective clothing as a precaution.”

“A 52-year-old man has been charged and a quantity of diazepam and cannabis were recovered.

“The man is due in court today, Tuesday, December 5.”