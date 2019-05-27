Offensive weapons recovered in Hawick

A 35-year-old man sustained minor injuries during an incident in Hawick on Saturday.

Police received a report that a man had been assaulted with a blade in Liddesdale Road on Saturday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called following a report that a man had been assaulted with a bladed weapon at a property in Liddesdale Road, Hawick at 5.15pm on Saturday, May 25.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was found with minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.”

During a search of the property officers recovered a number of offensive weapons.

The spokeswoman added: “Inquiries remain ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.”