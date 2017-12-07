No fentanyl found in Galashiels heroin batch

Fears that heroin laced with deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl had been circulating in the Galashiels area have been eased following a forensic investigation.

Following concerns that 11 people in the Galashiels area had become ill, having consumed drugs from the same batch, drug search warrants in the town over the past week have been carried out by specialised officers, dressed in head-to-toe protective clothing.

An investigation was launched to test for the potential presence of synthetic opioids, including fentanyls, and from the samples that were seized, it has been confirmed that no such substances were present.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean, local area commander for the Borders, said: “We recognise the impact that drugs can have on our communities, both in terms of the criminal aspect, but also the health implications drugs can have on people.

“As such we take a zero-tolerance approach to drug offences and will actively target those involved in the production and distribution of harmful substances within the Borders.

“If you wish to report any concerns relating to drugs in your area then please contact us via 101.”

Dr Tim Patterson, joint director of public health, added: “If you are concerned about your own drug use or that of someone else, support services are available across the Borders.

“Please visit www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk/badp or phone Addaction on 01896 757843 or Borders Addiction Service on 01896 664430.”