Motorist fined £405 for driving off after collision in Hawick’s Burnfoot Road

Fines totalling £405 have been imposed on a motorist for driving off after a collision.

James Gray, 36, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to careless driving and colliding with a stationary vehicle in Hawick’s Burnfoot Road on October 30 last year.

He also admitted failing to stop after an accident and not reporting the matter to the police within 24 hours.

However, a not-guilty plea to making threats of violence in Hawick’s Havelock Place after being confronted by the other vehicle’s owner was accepted by the crown.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley said the collision, near the junction of Burnfoot Road with the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle route around 4pm, was witnessed by the other car’s owner and a third party.

They found Gray’s vehicle at a garage in Havelock Street, noticing that it had sustained minor damage, and there then ensued a “somewhat heated discussion between the parties following which the accused got into his vehicle and drove off”.

Police officers caught up with Gray at his home in Queen’s Drive in Hawick on December 20 and he was cautioned and charged.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said Gray’s recollection of the incident was that the impact with the other car was very minor but added: “Not withstanding that, he should have stopped. The only explanation is that he panicked.”

Mr Patrick said that one of the men who confronted his client had been taking photographs and they were both aggressive, and that’s why he drove off.

He added: “He never thought about the incident again until the police approached him.”

Gray was fined £135 for each of the three offences and his driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.